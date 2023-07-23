Naruto 20th Anniversary Poster Hypes New Episodes

Naruto is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the original anime's debut, and a new poster has been released celebrating the anime's big comeback with new episodes this Fall! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise has been in the midst of a massive comeback this year overall as it celebrates the 20th Anniversary milestone of the original anime's premiere. This kicked off with a special fan vote tallying the favorite character from all over the world, and led to a new manga release for Minato Namikaze as a result. But that's far from the end of the new stuff coming our way.

Naruto is returning this Fall with new episodes for the original incarnation of the anime, and it will be a flashback with some of the original core characters' original looks before the Naruto Shippuden time skip. While the story for these four new episodes has yet to be revealed as of the time of this writing, Naruto has released the first poster for the 20th Anniversary anime special featuring the original Team 7 line up before everything went chaotic for them. You can check it out below as shared by Naruto's official website:

(Photo: Shueisha)

What to Know for Naruto's New Episodes

While there's yet to be a concrete story synopsis revealed for the new episodes just yet, Naruto 20th Anniversary's new anime will be running for four episodes in total kicking off on Sunday, September 3rd in Japan. Naruto's official website teases the new poster (which includes Team 7's members taking on what's likely to be a fun to watch mission) as such, "The pre-Shippuden Team 7 members—Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi—appear in the teaser visual! What kind of story will be told in this completely new NARUTO animation?! Stay tuned!"

If you wanted to celebrate more of Naruto's 20th Anniversary, there's a special promo video highlighting some of the anime's biggest moments in high definition quality for the first time. With the Naruto 20th Anniversary reel being as cool looking as it is, there's a good chance that the new anime will showcase the classic franchise in a whole new way. You can also catch up with the original Naruto anime now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

What are you hoping to see in Naruto's new anime episodes for the 20th Anniversary? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!