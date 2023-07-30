Naruto, One Piece Actor Indicted on Assisted Suicide Charges

A new update has been given in the criminal case involving Ishikawa Ennosuke IV. The hugely popular actor has been in the headlines this summer as authorities in Japan linked the star to his parents' death. The stage actor, who was born Takahiro Kinoshi, was found at his parents' home back in May alongside their bodies. And now, Kinoshi has been arrested on charges related to assisted suicide.

According to the latest reports from Japan, Kinoshi was indicted several days ago for assisting his parents' double suicide. The case dates back to mid-May as authorities believe Kinoshi gave his parents excessive sleeping medication which led to their deaths. Not long after, Kinoshi collapsed from a similar overdose, but paramedics reached the actor before he could have passed.

Reports from Japan now suggest Kinoshi also attempted to commit suicide that night as some sort of family pact; However, his attempt was unsuccessful. The kabuki star recovered after treatment, and he was arrested on June 27 on suspicion of assisting his mother's suicide. Not long after, he was handed another arrest warrant for his father's suicide. Now, the court has given Kinoshi an official indictment.

For those unfamiliar with Kinoshi, you must not be a fan of traditional kabuki theater. Kinoshi, who is better known by his stage name Ennosuke abroad, is one of the industry's top stars. His father was a kabuki actor as well, and in recent years, Kinoshi made waves by tackling stage adaptations of popular anime including One Piece and Naruto. In 2024, Kinoshi was meant to partake in the kabuki adaptation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, but his ongoing legal issues may halt his participation.

What do you make of this latest anime arrest? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram.

HT – ANN