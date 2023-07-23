Original Naruto Anime Hypes Comeback With First Trailer

Call it a comeback! After debuting in 2002, it seems the original Naruto anime is eager to make a return. The hit anime is still celebrating its 20th anniversary, and Naruto is going all out. To drum up excitement, the original Naruto anime is returning this year with new episodes, and we just got a first look at them thanks to a trailer.

As you can see below, the teaser for Naruto looks gorgeous. Studio Pierrot is going back in time with this comeback as Naruto's return will focus on a young Team 7. Sakura, Sasuke, and Naruto will all be rookie ninjas when the anime returns, so you know Kakashi is going to have his hands full.

For those unfamiliar with this whole comeback, Naruto announced it would be released four brand-new episodes of the original anime to mark the show's 20th birthday. The comeback tour will begin on September 3rd, and this promo gives us a taste of what's to come. It overhauls lent of familiar scenes from the anime such as Naruto's kiss with Sasuke while adding more for fans. So whether you are new or old to the fandom, this Naruto miniseries will be a must-watch.

If you have never seen Naruto, well – you have held out longer than others. The series is one of the biggest shonen titles in history, after all. You can binge the original Naruto anime as well as its sequels over on Crunchyroll. So for more details on Naruto, you can read its original synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

What do you think about this latest look at Naruto's comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!