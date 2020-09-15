Naruto: Kakashi Reigns Supreme on Social Media for His Birthday

Kakashi Hatake never imagined the places his future would take him. Ever since the character debuted in Naruto years ago, fans were left unsure of where the ninja would end up. The leader of Team 7 was a self-assured fighter worthy of any merit, but shonen series can do truly terrible things to mentors. But as it turns out, Kakashi got a happy ending more or less, and fans are celebrating his life today in honor of his birthday.

Yes, September has come around to celebrate Kakashi's birthday. The character was born into the Hatake clan a number of years ago, and the Leaf Village hasn't been the same since. Things rarely go back to normal when a prodigy enters the race, and Kakashi shook up things for his generation and those to come.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

As you can see below, Naruto fans are taking time to honor Kakashi for his big day. From fan-art to letters, you can find just about any tribute on social media if you search the ninja. Of course, others are simply excited to relive some of Kakashi's best moments, and there are so many to pick from.

While Kakashi has kept quiet throughout Boruto, the Sixth Hokage has a lot in his life to be proud of. Aside from being one of the Hidden Leaf's leaders, the ex-ANBU helped protect his home against countless intruders. He was an integral part in driving back Orochimaru along with the Akatsuki and eventual Madara Uchiha. His involvement with the Great Ninja War cemented his place in history, and if that wasn't enough, he had the privilege of teaching three students like Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke.

Have you sent the Sixth Hokage a birthday message yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.