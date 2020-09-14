Naruto Fan Reimagines Sasuke's Post-Shippuden Design

✖

Naruto: Shippuden did a lot of good for its heroes, and it even managed to turn Sasuke Uchiha to the right side after years of being rogue. Of course, fans were hopeful the ninja could make amends for his past, and Sasuke is still actively working to do as an adult. So far, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has followed Sasuke on that atonement arc, but not everyone is a fan of how the Uchiha has aged. But thanks to one fan, that issue has been partially resolved.

Over on Reddit, the artist Phennic90 posted a piece of art they did of Sasuke a la Boruto. The fan decided it was time to give the Uchiha a more Shippuden-centric makeover, and the result has netizens unsure of which look is the best.

"I redrew adult Sasuke in the older Shippuden art style. I try to keep the character design the same when I do this, tho I felt it was more realistic for Sasuke to have similar stress lines as his brother," Phennic90 wrote.

As you can see, the new design adds more shading to Sasuke, so fans are given a dimensional look at the character. Aside from the art shift, Sasuke has adopted a darker color palette that highlights his narrow brows and nose. This color swap also defines Sasuke's eyes, and he has a large crease running down the side of his face. This is the stress line the artist mentioned as Itachi bore these marks as well. It would make sense for the lines to be hereditary, but the word is out on whether fans want Sasuke to look more like his older brother.

