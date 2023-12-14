Naruto Is the Most-Searched Anime of the Last 25 Years

For decades now, Naruto has been at the top of its game. It may be hard to believe, but creator Masashi Kishimoto brought the series to life back in 1999. Its humble start drew in fans across Japan, and Naruto went on to explode globally once the new millennium rolled in. It would not be a stretch to call Naruto the most popular anime in the world, and now, Google has revealed a stunning new detail about the series.

After all, the search engine knows a thing or two about trends. The site has spent decades giving users whatever info they need, and it turns out Google's most-searched anime of the past 25 years is Naruto. Believe it!

(Photo: Google)

The information comes straight from Google itself as the search engine released a web-game to celebrate the end of 2023. The game, which is called The Most Searched Playground, tells the world 25 of the most-searched "people, places, and moments from the past 25 years."

You can find all sorts of goodies in the web-game, and one of its categories is the most-searched anime. The title goes to Naruto, and Google paid homage to the anime by including its famous Valley of the End battle in this new game. Talk about emotional, huh?

As for the map's other cameos, well – there are plenty. BTS earned the title of most-searched boy band, beating One Direction and the likes of Backstreet Boys. The most-searched Pokemon was none other than Pikachu. And when it came to the most-searched video game, Minecraft took home the big award.

If you have never checked out Naruto, you can always being the journey! The anime is easier to watch now than ever as Naruto streams everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. Naruto and its sequel Naruto Shippuden are fully dubbed if that is your thing. As for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the dub is ongoing, and the anime is expected to resume before much longer!

