Naruto Debuts One of Its Most Powerful Sharingan Yet

If there is one thing Naruto taught fans, it is that the Uchiha Clan is powerful. The family's history goes far back where lore is concerned, and its most famous members were incredibly strong ninja. From Itachi to Madera and Sarada, this truth has been tested time and again. And now, the Naruto IP has brought a new Sharingan to life that is insanely overpowered.

The introduction went live this past month thanks to Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections. The game's story mode features an original story featuring an all-new Uchiha woman. The girl, who is named Nanashi Uchiha, comes straight from the Warring States period. The girl was sealed by the Hidden Leaf progenitors ages ago, and when she is unleashed in this game, Nanashi is gifted with all her power.

(Photo: Shueisha / Bandai Namco)

And what might that power be? Well, it is a lot. Having grown up in the Warring States period, Nanashi was raised as a soldier to fight the Senju clan. This means Nanashi was ingrained with skills, but she also had a very powerful Sharingan. Its base form was fully leveled up, and Nanashi even could wield the Mangekyo Sharingan, making her the third Uchiha ever to unlock it.

According to this game, Nanashi's Sharingan allowed her to manipulate Tsukuyomi and Amaterasu. With the latter technique, Nanashi could manipulate the shape of Amaterasu's black flames which is downright terrifying. Plus, her Mangekyo Sharingan gave Nanashi access to a genjutsu technique known as Yachihoko. The ability allowed Nanashi to influence others by either erasing their memories or implanting false memories in their head. Plus, the technique could mark the chakra of strangers and somehow siphon it. So clearly, Nanashi was an absolute beast in battle. There was a reason the Sarutobi and Senju clans sealed Nanashi aways ages ago. And now, Naruto has explored the girl's power firsthand.

