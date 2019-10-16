German Sports Team Hypes Season with Naruto Promo

Since its inception in 1999, the Naruto franchise has found itself growing its fanbase with both its manga and anime adaptations. Growing more popular as time went on, the series ushered in two sequel series in the forms of Naruto: Shippuden the currently running Boruto: Naruto Next Generations franchise. Even outside of the mediums of anime and manga, the world of Konoha, The Hidden Leaf Village, has managed to find itself in places you would never dream of. Now, the FC Bayern football team of Munich, Germany, has decided to use the popular ninja franchise to hype up fans for it’s upcoming season.

FC Bayern shared this hilarious edited video on their Official Instagram Page, transforming the soccer ball into one of Naruto’s patented techniques, specifically the Rasen-Shuriken that the future Hokage learns during the anime series of Naruto: Shippuden:

The FC Bayern football club has had quite the long history, originally founded in the year 1900, and growing in popularity. With football, aka soccer, continuing to be one of the most popular sports in the world over, incorporating anime into the sport seems to be working wonders at amping up fans.

One of Naruto’s biggest strengths, aside from its amazing displays of ninjutsu and hard hitting battles, comes in the form of its focus on generations. With each of the sequel series exploring the main protagonists getting older and eventually handing off the torch to a new group of ninja, with Naruto’s son, Boruto, taking the spotlight in the most recent anime. When it comes to soccer connections, there aren’t a ton, though Sasuke was recently mistaken for a character in a mobile game that focused on the sport.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.