Did You Catch This ‘Naruto’ Kung Fu Easter Egg?

Naruto has several hundred episodes to its name, and a good chunk of them have their subtle pop culture throwbacks. You may not have noticed all the easter eggs like around the shonen series, but Studio Pierrot stuffed the anime with all kinds of nods.

So, if you consider yourself a big martial arts fanatic, then you will want to take a look at episode 133 of Naruto. Can you spot its special fight scene reference?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans began combing through Naruto in light of the one-year anniversary of Boruto. It was there one keen netizen noticed “A Plea from a Friend” includes a very subtle reference to a fight done by Conan Lee.

As you can see above, Sasuke Uchiha straight-up steals one of his taijutsu moves from Lee. The sequence takes place when the vengeful heir tries to escape Naruto and the Leaf Village as a whole. So, who better to imitate than Lee at the Valley of the End?

Of course, this isn’t the only martial arts nod Naruto has made over its long history. The anime has paid homage to every from Bruce Lee to Spike Spiegel and even the Winter Soldier. When it comes to fight choreography, the team at Studio Pierrot isn’t afraid to shout out their favorite fights, and fans have become obsessed with trying to point out each frontline reference they can.

For those of you unfamiliar with Conan Lee in particular, the martial artist is a well-known one. Born in Hong Kong, the Asian-American film star grew up learning martial arts in New York. He is best-known for his role in Ninja in the Dragon’s Den where he acted alongside Hiroyuki Sanada, and Lee has also appeared in projects like MacGyver and Lethal Weapon 4.

If you’re not familiar with Naruto, here is a brief rundown: The series follows its titular hero named Uzumaki Naruto as the ninja strives to become his village’s most powerful fighter. After being orphaned at birth, the hero became his hometown’s pariah as a powerful demon was sealed into him. Naruto is determined to prove he isn’t a dead-last, so he decides he will become the Hokage of the Leaf Village to make others acknowledge him. However, the boy’s dream is not an easy one to reach as political corruption, extremist organizations, and supernatural plots threaten the entire ninja world.

Which easter eggs in Naruto have been your favorite? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!