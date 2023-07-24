Naruto Hypes Its Best Opening With Special Kakashi vs. Obito Trailer

Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime in some huge new ways, and a special new trailer has been released showing off the fight between Kakashi Hatake and Obito Uchiha with one of the best openings in the Naruto anime overall! With the Naruto anime kicking off its 20th Anniversary celebration last year, there have been some fun new projects that have been released as a result. Not only has the original creator returned to the manga for a new story, but the original Naruto anime will be coming back with new episodes later this year too.

Naruto's anime is now in the midst of its 20th Anniversary celebration, and fans have started to look back on some of the best moments from the franchise overall. This has been the same for Shueisha as well as Naruto has dropped a special new trailer showing off some of the coolest moments from the Naruto manga with KANA-BOON's "Silhouette" (which still remains the most famous opening theme from the Naruto anime overall) as it highlights the Fourth Great Ninja War and the central fight between Kakashi and Obito. You can check it out below:

What's Next for Naruto's 20th Anniversary?

If you wanted to celebrate more of Naruto's 20th Anniversary, there's a special promo video highlighting some of the anime's biggest moments in high definition quality for the first time. But the anime will be returning with four new episodes kicking off on September 3rd in Japan. These four episodes will be returning to the original incarnation of the Naruto anime and thus fans will get to see the classic form of the series come to life in a whole new way as part of this milestone anniversary.

It's also the perfect time to catch up with the original Naruto anime before the new episodes hit as it's now streaming its entire run on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. There's also the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime and manga (which will be returning from its latest hiatus soon) if you're itching for more of the franchise's story overall.

But what are your favorite moments from Naruto's grand finale? Where does "Silhouette" rank among your favorite Naruto openings overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!