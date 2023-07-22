Naruto: Boruto Sets Release Date for Manga's Return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially announced the manga's comeback after spending the last few months on hiatus, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now one step closer by setting the release date for the manga's highly anticipated return! It's been a wild time for fans of the Naruto franchise as while series creator Masashi Kishimoto has returned with a new Naruto one-shot in celebration of the anime's 20th Anniversary, it's been relatively quiet on the Boruto front as both the anime and manga have been in lengthy hiatuses while the next arc of the series is taking its time in production.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been on hiatus since earlier this Spring while Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto prepared for the next arc of the series, and all signs pointed to the manga finally kicking off the highly anticipated timeskip era for the series. Announced to officially return to the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine on August 21st in Japan, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing that this timeskip will indeed be kicking off when the Boruto manga returns this Summer. You can check out the official announcement for Boruto's manga comeback below:

What to Know for Boruto's Timeskip

While it's not outright confirmed to be the timeskip, nor has it yet to be revealed how much time has passed since Boruto Uzumaki was forced to leave the Hidden Leaf Village together with Sasuke, the first look at Boruto's next arc reveals the first look at a much older Sarada Uchiha. Titled "Two Blue Vortex," this new arc is being touted as the start for the "second part" of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga overall. Which means there are likely many more older designs for the characters we'll see in action soon enough.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had seen Kawaki using Eida's omniscience power to influence the minds and pasts of the Hidden Leaf Village. They all believe Kawaki to be Naruto Uzumaki's real son, and Boruto (who takes Kawaki's place as an outsider) had actually killed Naruto. This sent Boruto running off into the distance with the desire to train as much as possible to defeat both Kawaki and Code in the future, now we'll soon see how it all shakes out!

What are you hoping to see when Boruto's timeskip arc finally kicks off in full?