Naruto Artwork Reimagines Team 7 as Their Sannin Teachers

✖

Masashi Kishimoto's popular Shonen franchise has focused on the different generations of the ninja world, aging up the protagonists throughout the years of the Naruto series with the likes of the original, Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In order to link the generations, one fan artist has imagined what the original trio of Team 7 in Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura would look like as the ninjas that came before them in the Saninn, which was originally made up of the unlikely trio in Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade who would find themselves at odds for more than a few reasons.

The three Saninn ninja found themselves playing an important role in both the past and the present of the Hidden Leaf Village, with Orochimaru starting off as one of the most terrifying villains of the ninja world. With Jiraiya and Tsunade teaming up to fight him early on in the first series, it was clear that the snake-like antagonist would be a thorn in the Hidden Leaf's Village for quite a while. Though Jiraiya would find himself dying at the hands of Pain, Orochimaru and Tsunade would eventually become members of the Hidden Leaf and remain so to this day.

Reddit Artist Gone Ghosted-YT shared this spot on depiction of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura as their predecessors in Jiraiya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade respectively, who found themselves becoming more like each of them as the anime series continued from the initial entry:

While Orochimaru found himself a part of the Akatsuki, he would eventually betray the machinations of Madara Uchiha and Obito, teaming up with the ninja of Konoha in order to stop their plan that took place at the tail end of Naruto Shippuden. Tsunade herself would become the Hokage following the death of the Third, eventually giving up the reins to Kakashi, who was then followed by Naruto taking his place as the Seventh Hokage.

To the surprise of many, Orochimaru has remained a part of the Hidden Leaf, seemingly turning over a new leaf. With Mitsuki currently a member of Team 7, it seems as if Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is once again following in the footsteps of these different generations.

What do you think of this unique art that gives the original Team 7 a big makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.