Naruto Fans Go Viral With Slick Original Opening

One group of Naruto fans have gone viral for their slick original anime opening! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise continues to be one of the most popular action series to ever come out of the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's likely that much of that popularity is due to the success of the official anime adaptation. While the anime already had a lot to hook new and returning viewers with each episode, one of the biggest draws for the anime overall was seeing all of the different opening theme sequences accompanying new arcs or eras.

These openings have been so influential that many of them have gone to live long lives outside of their original debut even this many years after the anime officially came to an end. Now the anime has gone the extra mile and inspired fans to come up with their own original opening. Group Studio Tonton has gone viral with Naruto fans for crafting their own original opening that's so slick it would fit perfectly in place with the line up of openings in the first anime series. Check it out below:

Studio Tonton Naruto fanmade Opening

(Song: 少年の歌 by BiS) Higher quality ⏩https://t.co/RfA0ZpGYHA pic.twitter.com/mjh3bIh49w — Studio Tonton (@studio_tonton) May 4, 2021

Naruto's openings are probably the most memorable parts of the entire anime run, and it's why many of them have been used as the based for tons of viral trends over the years. Although Naruto's original run came to an end years ago, the franchise has continued long after with brand new entries and spin-offs. The official sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is now even reaching its own level of success as well.

Even with the sequel series reaching new heights with each new episode of the anime, the original Naruto series is still hitting some impressive landmarks in its own right. Naruto: Shippuden has officially crossed over a major milestone with its English language dub broadcast with its run on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block. It just goes to show the kind of lasting power and impact this franchise has had if it's inspiring great fan works like this!

