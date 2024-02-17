Naruto/Bleach Studio Discusses Improving Work Conditions

For many years, Studio Pierrot has been a heavy hitter in the anime industry. Most recently, the production house has worked on the likes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, and Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King. In a recent interview, a director at the legendary anime studio talked about the current issues that are befalling industry employees and how Pierrot is aiming to address employee concerns.

Studio Pierrot's managing director, Kiero Itsumi, recently had the chance to chat with the outlet Borderless about the steps that the production studio is taking when it comes to taking care of their employees, "In the past, the anime industry was known for its thin profit margins, and there may have been an image that creators were expected to work in a way that disregarded labor standards. But nowadays, proper labor management is essential. The mentality of doing your best with 'grit and determination' from the Showa era no longer applies."

Animators Vs. A.I.

One major change that Pierrot made when it came to their employees was increasing animators' pay by twenty percent, with Itsumi addressing these benefits to animators, "Humans, not computers, create anime. So, if those humans become exhausted, there's nothing we can do. Such a way of creating things is not sustainable in the long run. That's why, since I joined Pierrot, we've made significant revisions to salaries and even retroactively increased overtime pay by 20%. I believe we've been dedicated to improving working conditions."

Kiero then stated that he is hoping for Pierrot animators to have the opportunity to receive feedback from anime fans around the world, "I want the creators in the field to see more of the feedback from users. When I see events like the overseas presentation for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, everyone is so excited, and it really moves me. It's like, 'Wow, they love it so much.' That's the kind of reaction I want to show the creators. Everyone can move forward happily and sustainably. Pierrot aims to remain as such an anime studio in the future."

