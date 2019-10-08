Black Clover Director Honors Anime’s Anniversary with New Artwork

Black Clover‘s anime has been a massive success for Studio Pierrot, and has gone far beyond its original order of 51 episodes. Beyond this first season and heading into its ninth cour, and with a new order bringing the anime to over 150 planned episodes in total, the anime is gearing up for a bright future. In fact, it’s been three years for the anime overall, and director for the series Tatsuya Yoshihara recently celebrated the occasion with a lovely new sketch featuring Asta and Noelle in a much more casual situation than they could be in the proper anime series.

Featuring a casual new look for Asta and Noelle in a Fall setting, it’s a fun way to capitalize on the series’ third anniversary as it prepares to head into unknown territory. There’s clearly no signs of stopping for the new anime just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover is now in the midst of the Reincarnation Arc of the series. This was the most intense and action-packed arc of the original manga to date, and the anime’s staff have a lot of work ahead of them. It’s an arc full of constant battle with increasingly outerworldly powers and settings, and only gets wilder when it reaches the final battles of the climax.

But after seeing how the anime translated the first major battle of this arc with Episode 100, there’s no real worry as to how it will adapt all of the others. But with such a massive undertaking for the series thus far without any breaks in between, it felt like a long yet short three years for the anime. But sky’s the limit, and the anime just might hit six years before it’s all said and done.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.