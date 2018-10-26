‘Naruto’ Reveals SPOILER Is Still Alive

Naruto isn’t afraid to kill off characters, and the show has done just that time and again. The Leaf Village has lost countless shinobi over the years, but those victims also have a tendency to come back to life. So, it’s no surprise to see Boruto doing the same thing.

After all, the sequel let fans know one poor ninja is still alive against all the odds, but they aren’t sure if it will stay that way.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a new episode, and it gave an ugly update on Yurito. The character was presumed dead after he took a point-blank explosion to the fact, but it seems the ninja survived the attack. However, no one is sure what his prognosis looks like.

Episode 78 checked in on Yurito at the hospital, and Shikamaru got some tough details about his condition. When the older man asks how Yurito is, the nurses sound less than optimistic about his odds.

“We were able to save his life, but…,” the doctors trail off, letting the show speak for itself. Fans are shown Yurito as he lays on a bed unconscious, and his head cannot be seen for all the bandages. There is no part of him with exposed skin, and fans aren’t quite convinced Yurito is out of the woods just yet.

As it turns out, Shikamaru isn’t too convinced either. The man is seen brooding about the incident with the Hokage, and Sai confirms what happened exactly during the meeting.

“It seems the explosion occurred the instant Yurito’s genjutsu was broken,” the man explains. Sai also confirms Yurito was attacked with exploding clay, a technique derived from the Hidden Stone and made famous by Deidara. Now the Leaf Village has to suspect their allies may be connected to Mitsuki’s abduction, and Naruto isn’t too excited by the prospect of an inter-village feud after all these years of peace.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.