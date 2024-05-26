My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Recap with Spoilers

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is finally here, and Adult Swim kicked things off in a massive way with the first two episodes of the new season! My Adventures with Superman introduced a whole new take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen with an anime-influenced twist, and fans got to see new sides of the DC Universe as a result during the first season. But when it came to an end, there were all sorts of new questions about where it could take Clark in the future as he continues to forge his path to becoming Superman.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 picks up right where everything left off as Clark is even more unsure about being a Kryptonian, Lois' father has gone missing, and Jimmy is a millionaire after selling Flamebird to the Daily Planet. But as the new season kicks into high gear, it's time to jump into the first two episodes of the new season. Read on for a break down of everything important that happened in "More Things in Heaven and Earth" and "Adventures With My Girlfriend" below:

(Photo: Adult Swim)

My Adventures with Superman Season 1 Recap With Spoilers

The episode premiere begins with Clark having a nightmare about all of the reveals in the Season 1 finale. He worries about the Kryptonians, and worries about Lois and everyone else labeling him as a monster and leaving him behind. Meanwhile, Lois is worried about her father as he hasn't returned any of her calls. But even with all of that, Clark has plans for a quiet Valentine's Day for he and Lois. But on hearing his plans, his co-workers seem against it and worry they won't get a second Valentine's Day in the future.

Lois then reveals she's gotten a tip from her friend Hank over at Star Labs about a mysterious meteor that could crash into Earth if its orbit changes, and thus Clark, Lois, and Jimmy (who's currently enjoying being a millionaire after selling FlameBird) head over to investigate. Upon getting there, they see Lex (from Season 1) being denied at the door. But Jimmy talks him into trying to get in there anyway and to not give up (and leaves before getting a full introduction).

Talking with Hank reveals the meteor has vanished, and a picture reveals it to actually be Clark's own ship. After seeing it in his dream, Clark's sure it's his ship and wants to head to the arctic to investigate. Lois and Jimmy tag along to keep him safe from the Kryptonite on the ship, and upon getting to the arctic, Clark ends up seeing the visage of his father, who can now speak English. In chasing the image, Clark ends up flying straight into his old and broken ship.

The Kryptonian hologram on the ship reveals himself to be Jor-El, Clark's (Kal-El) father, and he explains that he's actually a program containing Jor-El's mind following the real Jor-El's death. Because Kryptonite eating through their ship is limiting their time, Jor-El quickly shows Clark the situation. Jor-El explains that the Kryptonian empire fell due to a "war of their own making" and sent Clark away from the planet, but didn't intend for him to be alone. Jor-El confirms the Kryptonians are dead, but there is also another.

Jor-El explains that the Kryptonian ship Clark saw in the first season's finale was actually an empty final remnant from the Empire. On top of this, Jor-El's brother Zor-El had sent a girl, Kara Zor-El (Clark's cousin), away as well and they are the final two Kryptonians in existence. But soon they run out of time as the Braniac security system tries to fight away invaders like Jimmy and Lois, and a revealed Amanda Waller, who has come to the ship with Deathstroke and Damage to get more Kryptonian tech.

It turns out they have kept Lois' father captive to get him to spill more secrets about tech he might have kept hidden, and Superman shows up before too long. Superman begins to fight Damage, who has used Kryptonian tech to give himself a muscular power on par with Superman. On getting knocked to a lower level of the ship, an exposed piece of Krptonite not only begins to weaken Superman but also temporarily takes down Damage as well. Waller sees this and urges Deathstroke to nab it as it's something that weakens Superman.

Jimmy manages to grab and contain the Kryptonite, and Jor-El combines himself with the ship to force out Waller and the others while relocating it to a different part of the arctic. It starts to form a new kind of icicle like home base, and becomes the new Fortress of Solitude for this version of the hero. But unfortunately, Jor-El reveals the Kryptonite is destroying what little of him remains and thus needs to bid Superman goodbye. He unfortunately can't even tell him where Kara is, but tells him of a beacon that he could find to locate her. As he says goodbye, he tells his son that he's more than he could ever hope for as he's turned his power into a shield to protect those he loves.

Lois and Clark have a brief romantic moment where Clark wants to tell Lois about his cousin, but Lois first asks Clark for help in saving her father. It's then revealed that Deathstroke has managed to shave some pieces of the Kryptonite on his blade, and on a distant planet a Superman like figures stands above flaming destruction.



My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 2 Recap with Spoilers

Amanda Waller begins her day by heading into a mysterious university to confront Sam Lane (Lois' father) and urges him to talk. Meanwhile, Lois and Clark are intent on searching the entire city for him and the chaos of everything that's happened means that he hasn't been able to tell her about his cousin. Soon, a kid named Billy asks Lois and Clark to ask for help from Superman to find his missing father, who was a volunteer at Styrker's Prison before going missing (and after telling Billy that people have been going missing there).

Jimmy wants to help them, but he needs to spend time to actually work on FlameBird. Now he's got a team he has to manage with new interns (the kids from the first season) as he needs to put out many videos a day as part of his new job. Lois and Clark (who has gone full Superman mode) then break their way into Stryker's only to find it completely empty and repainted on the surface. Making their way deeper into the facility, they soon spot Deathstroke and it's revealed to be an entire Task Force X.

Not only are there previous villains there like Ivo, but Lois' father and the beacon that Clark is looking for to find his cousin. Cutting back to Lane and Waller, Lane refuses to give up any potential information about where he might have hidden technology and he's fully confident that he'll always maintain control of Task Force X. But Waller refuses to relent and even threatens Lois' life if he continues to refuse to talk. But it's all thrown for a loop when Lois and Superman arrive, and Lane himself isn't too happy to see them there.

Meanwhile, Jimmy's worried about Lois and Clark so he decides to take his whole FlameBird team to Stryker's Prison. In the prison, Lane is upset at Lois for just jumping in without a plan and angered at Clark for leaving her to jump into the situation with the alien Superman instead. Lois wants Clark to stop picking a fight with her father, and also wants him to forget about finding the beacon as it was from a failed invasion and she's worried about what that might entail.

When Lane tries to confront Waller, she's soon protected by a new villain, Atomic Skull. Superman then defends the two Lanes from a blast of Skull's radiation, and soon they crash into a room full of people (including Billy's missing dad) who are being experimented on by Task Force X. Billy's Dad explains that the prisoners have been experimented on with a mysterious tech, and Superman realizes they are turning everyone into living weapons like Livewire seen in the first season.

Waller refuses to back down on the fact she's been experimenting with civilians as she'll do whatever it takes for the United States, but the prisoners escape together with the Lanes. Superman fights off Atomic Skull, and is able to recover the missing beacon that will help him find his cousin. When it looks like Waller has pinned down the Lanes and the prisoners, she explains that she sabotaged the mission before in order to make Lane seem ill-equipped to lead Task Force X.

Thankfully, Jimmy (and a yacht that he rented) appears nearby, and everyone is able to make it off the Stryker's Prison island safely. Clark (back in his everyday clothes) makes sure Lois is alright, and she doesn't have time to completely talk with him about his cousin because she's currently worried about her father. He's upset that Waller's gone such a route, and thus decides to go off the grid. Lois invites her to stay with him, but he refuses because he's been compromised.

Lois then suggests her father stay with Clark and Jimmy, and he agrees because he's still upset for letting his daughter go into such a dangerous situation on her own. After, when Waller is saved from an attacking Ivo, Alex reveals himself to her and wants to work under her directly. He explains he was the one who's been working on her tech, and tracked her down from it. Introducing himself as her new lead scientist, Alex reveals he's in act Lex Luthor, one of Superman's biggest future foes.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 airs with Adult Swim on Saturdays at midnight, and streams with Max the next day.