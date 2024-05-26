My Hero Academia Season 7 Poster Highlights Shinso's Hero Gear

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been setting the stage for the final fight between the heroes and villains, and a new poster for the anime is highlighting Hitoshi Shinso's hero makeover for the new season! Shinso has been one of the peculiar characters in the series as following his introduction during the Sports Festival Arc in the anime's second season, he's only been briefly seen in passing as it was mentioned that Shota Aizawa was secretly training him. This all came full circle during Season 5 as it was teased that he'd be soon joining the Hero Course in full.

That was all before chaos broke out all over Japan, so Shinso has been left waiting to see what was next for him. It seems that now he's getting back into the mix with My Hero Academia Season 7 teasing his role at the end of the newest episode of the series. With the heroes have a mysterious plan to split up All For One and Shigaraki in the coming days it won't be too long until we see Shinso's part in it. To celebrate, My Hero Academia Season 7 has shared a special poster for Shinso's new hero look and you can check it out below.

What's Next for Shinso in My Hero Academia Season 7

If you wanted to see Hitoshi Shinso in My Hero Academia's anime this season, you can now find the newest episode of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 is titled "The Story of How We All Became Heroes," and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Due to his relationship with All For One, Yuga Aoyama calls himself a villain, but Deku tells him that he can still be a hero and reaches a hand out to him." But Shinso himself doesn't appear until the post-credits scene.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been confirmed that it will be running for 21 episodes in total, and Shinso will be playing a major role in the anime as the heroes and villains launch their final attacks on one another. Airing through both the Spring and Summer 2024 anime schedules, there are still many questions about where this latest season will go. Kohei Horikoshi's original manga release still working through these final battles, so there's still no telling what kind of cliffhanger we'll be left on with this season.

If you wanted to jump back into the anime as it speeds towards the end, you can catch up with all seven seasons of My Hero Academia so far with Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you wanted to jump ahead instead, you can find the newest chapters of the manga (for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service.