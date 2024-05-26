Rick and Morty: The Anime Is Releasing Sooner Than You'd Think

Rick and Morty: The Anime is currently in the works for a release with Adult Swim later this year, and a new update has revealed that the new anime spin-off will be hitting much sooner than expected! Rick and Morty might not be returning to Adult Swim with Season 8 of the original animated series until some time next year, but thankfully the franchise is still hitting screens in a new way this year. The official anime spin-off for Rick and Morty has been in the works for a while, and thankfully it's also not too far off from its release!

Rick and Morty: The Anime previously announced it was coming to Adult Swim and Max some time in 2024, and the newest newsletter from Adult Swim (as shared through email) has revealed that Rick and Morty: The Anime will be hitting screens this Summer. While this is still not a concrete release date, this Summer window means it's going to be sooner released than expected as there was an assumption that this could have filled the Fall 2024 premiere slot that the Rick and Morty Season 8 premiere was missing out on. So it's going to hit pretty soon!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

When Will Rick and Morty: The Anime Release?

As for when in the Summer, it's likely that we'll get to see Rick and Morty: The Anime some time in August. With My Adventures with Superman and Smiling Friends ending their respective Season 2 runs around July, Adult Swim is going to have an opening in the schedule around August. So if this Summer window holds, there's a good chance we'll be seeing Rick and Morty: The Anime some time before September, but this is conjecture as there's still no concrete information as of this publication.

Rick and Morty: The Anime will be written and directed by Takashi Sano (who previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" anime shorts) for Telecom Animation Film. Releasing on both Adult Swim and Max, the first synopsis for the series teases it as such, "In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of 'Rick and Morty,' Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being."