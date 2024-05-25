New Winx Club CGI-Animated Series Coming to Netflix in 2025

The Winx Club franchise is coming back in a major way in 2025 with a new CGI animated series premiering with Netflix! Winx Club has been in the works on a revival for quite a few years according to rumors and reports following the cancellation of the original Netflix series, Fate: The Winx Saga. Franchise creator Iginio Straffi has been teasing work on a CGI-animated version of Winx Club for the past few years, but now it's been officially confirmed to be in the works as Rainbow Studios has announced that the new series will stream with Netflix some time in 2025.

According to the press release from Rainbow Studios, the new Winx Club series will be a "whole new series" that is being approached as a "total fresh look in a 'throwback' version that will make everyone fall in love once again." This new Winx Club CGI-animated series will also be released alongside a new toy line from partners Playmates Toys and Giochi Preziosi which will include a collection of fashion dolls, accessories, role play toys and playsets. To get an idea of what this new series will look like, you can check out the first look at the new Winx Club series below.

What to Know for Winx Club 2025

The new Winx Club CGI-animated series will stream with Netflix in 2025, and Rainbow teases the new animation style as such, "Winx Club is set to enchant old and new fans alike with this all-new animated series, bringing the Magical Dimension to life like never before. This innovative adaptation will reimagine the classic tales of Bloom and her friends, blending the show's cherished themes with contemporary storytelling and sensational visual effects."

As for the story, Rainbow teases Winx Club 2025 as such, "We will rediscover the journey of Bloom, a teenage girl from Earth who finds out she is a fairy with extraordinary powers. As she enrolls in the Alfea College for Fairies, Bloom will form the Winx Club with her new friends, embarking on fairy adventures across magical dimensions. Let's get ready to fly."

President of Rainbow and Winx Club creator Iginio Straffi said the following about the new Winx Club series, "The Winx are returning stronger than ever, and I am grateful to collaborate with Netflix once again, the ideal partner to bring any IP to global audiences. It's a thrill to work with our long-time friends and partners Giochi Preziosi and Playmates, and to create the best Winx toys ever for all our fans. I am also very excited that the collaboration with these esteemed partners will ensure a bright future for a powerful Winx comeback both on screen and at retail."