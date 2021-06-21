Boruto Cliffhanger Reveals Naruto's Terrifying State

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has left Naruto Uzumaki in a terrifying state with the cliffhanger from its newest episode! The previous episode of the series kicked things up a notch in the fight against Kara because after Delta's defeat, Naruto and the other had been preparing for whatever next move Kara would make. Taking them by surprise, however, was Jigen who used his and Kawaki's Karma power to open a portal that led him right into the Uzumaki household. The episode ended with a cliffhanger teasing Naruto and Sasuke would be facing off against Jigen, and we got to see what that looked like.

The newest episode of the series brought Naruto and Sasuke to blows against Jigen, and it was here that we got to see just how strong Jigen really was thanks to his slate of terrifying techniques. But while this was a well animated fight, Episode 204 ended at a much worse place for both Naruto and Sasuke as the two of them have been greatly injured. It's even worse for Naruto as he's now trapped within a coffin in this extra dimensional space when we last see him.

This already was a beautiful scene in the manga but the anime made it 10x better. The OST + the VA delivery, Junko Takeuchi, Noriaki Sugiyama, & Kenjiro Tsuda- LEGENDS. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/cwfQw7BRdX — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 20, 2021

Episode 204 of the series showed just how outmatched both Naruto and Sasuke were against Jigen's power. While we had previously gotten hints at just how strong Jigen could be thanks to his Karma seal, it was revealed that the same kinds of techniques that previously worked against Momoshiki Otsutsuki would not work against this new threat as Jigen's ability to shrink objects and teleport due to his Karma made it hard to land a critical hit on.

He ends up pinning the both of them down as the fight winds down, and while Sasuke is able to get away (though he hates that he had to leave Naruto behind), Naruto is left pinned to the ground. Jigen even reveals that they had been fighting in a coffin that he placed there beforehand, and traps Naruto within it as it would have wasted too much of his chakra to try to kill Naruto while he has a Tailed Beast. So the last thing we see of Naruto is Jigen placing the coffin's lid, and shrinking it down to a much smaller size.

Naruto's not only pinned down by Jigen's attack, but has also been trapped within this coffin inside of this new dimension that Jigen had transferred him to. Sasuke's the only one who could teleport here, so Boruto and the rest of the Hidden Leaf has a major uphill battle in order to save their Hokage. But what did you think of this cliffhanger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!