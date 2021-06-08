Boruto Promo Teases Jigen's Attack on the Hidden Leaf

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is really hitting an exciting stride right now, and the preview for episode 203, "Surprise Attack!" looks as crazy as the title would suggest. Naruto, Boruto, and the rest of the shinobi heroes are about to get a harsh introduction to Kara's leader Jigen when he shows up in the streets of Hidden Leaf Village! After episode 202's big revelations about Jigen's connection to the Otsutsuki Clan, it's no surprise that the footage for episode 203 shows Naruto having to seriously power up in order to face Jigen in battle. This is surely an episode of Boruto you do not want to miss!

Boruto Episode 203 Full Preview [English Sub] Title: “Surprise Attack” (6/13) pic.twitter.com/ePUkVeK341 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) June 6, 2021

Warning: Boruto episode 202 SPOILERS Follow!

In the latest Boruto episode, "The Cult", Sasuke infiltrated the secret base the Kara Organization has been hiding in another dimension, only to discover some startling revelations. The place was a shrine to Otsutsuki Clan, with holographic avatars for each of the monsters we've seen in the Naruto saga - Kaguya, Momoshiki, and Kinshiki. Sasuke's discovery only gets more horrific when he deduces that the totems of the Otsutsuki are arranged into pairs. While the Shinobi of Hidden Leaf took out both Kinshiki and Momoshiki, Kaguya's counterpart had never been seen... until now.

Sasuke observes the new Otsutsuki character's holographic image, but quickly gets an even greater shock, when Jigen appears at the facility. Sasuke had just observed that Kara is keeping its own Ten-Tails beast confined at the shrine - and Jigen siphons some of its chakra off to power himself. It's during that process we get a final shock: as Jigen starts to transform into the Otsutsuki monster that was partnered with Kaguya!

So there you have it: Boruto is about to bring the biggest threat that Naruto and Sasuke faced in Naruto: Shippuden to Hidden Leaf's doorstep. Everything we've seen from the Kara Organization and Jigen seems to indicate that this will indeed be the fight of Naruto's life - and some of the footage seems to show the Hokage impaled by weapons that could just as quickly take him out of the fight.

The Naruto vs. Jigen main event is just one reason this arc of Boruto is quickly heating up. The mysteries of Kara's powerhouses Boro and Koji Kashin are still taking shape, as is the mystery of Boruto and Kawaki's Karma seal marks.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streams new episodes weekly on Funimation and Hulu.