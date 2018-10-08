‘Naruto’ Goes Full ‘Harry Potter’ With New Episode

Naruto has become one of anime’s biggest properties of all-time, and Boruto is eager to keep that legacy going. After more than a year, the sequel has found its rhythm, and fans are ready to dig deeper into the anime than ever before. So, you can’t really blame fans for connecting the new episode of Boruto to a fan-favorite Harry Potter entry.



After all, what else can you do when you see Cho-Cho get petrified harder than Hermione ever was?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Boruto made its return to television after a short break. The return saw the anime settled into its new time slot, and the episode ended with Cho-Cho in a tough spot. As she and her teammates fought a new summon, the enlarged girl found herself turned to stone when a territorial snake spit some goo on her. The substance turned the girl into stone, and fans couldn’t help but compare a scene in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

As Potterheads will remember, the second Harry Potter film saw Hermione go toe-to-toe with a snake of her own. The witch was on a mission to find the creature petrifying students around Hogwarts, and she discovered it the hard way. After doing research on the little-known Basilisk, Hermione learned the snake was the monster lurking in the Chamber of Secrets. Sadly for her, the snake petrified her with an indirect glance before she could relay her research, and she was essentially turn to stone much like Cho-Cho here.

Of course, Cho-Cho isn’t going to be kept petrified for long. There’s little doubt that the poison which turned her to stone will fade, or the summon will reverse the technique itself. So, here’s to hoping Harry Potter doesn’t have to universe hop into Boruto to fix up the ninja.

How are you feeling about Boruto‘s on-going arc so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.