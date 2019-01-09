‘Naruto’: Here’s How Sarada Meeting Itachi Could Happen

Naruto has had lots of experience bringing back its dead, but there are some characters who most don’t believe will return. Much like the Fourth Hokage or Asuma, some ninjas are too big to revive, but that isn’t stopping anyone from imagining Itachi meeting his one and only niece.

Over on Reddit, netizens got real emotional when an artist posted their take on the Uchiha family reunion. A user known as Raikriii put up the piece, and as you can see below, it would make even the most stoic ninja tear up.

Just, how about we all keep this picture away from Rock Lee? There is no way the hero would be able to see the picture and keep his tears at bay.

The fan-art picks up with Sarada Uchiha as she grows through her genin phase. These days, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations takes place when the heroine is put on her three-man squad, but they’ve taken on some intense missions despite their juvenile status. It would not be surprising if one of those missions ended up reviving Itachi Uchiha as a ploy, and Sarada would no doubt get emotional over the reveal.

As you can see, the artwork sees Itachi in his old Akatsuki robes holding on to Sarada as she clings to him. The girl may have her eyes shut tight, but Sarada cannot stop the tears from flowing. It would not be surprising to hear the girl crushing Itachi in her hug as Sarada is still working to master her inherited monstrous strength. Still, given the soft look sat upon Itachi’s face, it seems unlikely that he would mind. After all, the older man had one soft spot for his younger brother, so you can imagine the lengths he would go to to ensure Sarada’s happiness.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.