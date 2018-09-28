‘Naruto’ Sets Up Boruto For His Own Sage Mode

Naruto may have taken awhile to unlock his Sage abilities, but that might not be the case for his son. After all, Boruto Uzumaki is what many would consider a prodigy, and the anime might have set him up for an interesting Sage encounter.

So, if the boy really does want to be a ninja just like Sasuke Uchiha, he will want to tread lightly through the Ryuchi Cave.

Recently, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations stepped out with its latest episode, and it saw Naruto’s son run into a bit of drama. Following the disappearance of Mitsuki, the Leaf Village is hunting down the presumed rogue ninja, but Team 7 refuses to believe the worst. Boruto and Sarada go on an unsanctioned retrieval mission to locate the boy, and it leads them right to Ryuchi Cave.

When the pair enter the cave, they are forced to past a test which they eventually get through. However, once they enter, Boruto channels his inner-Sasuke by becoming snake bait. While walking through the cave, Boruto is pitted against a snake-like being who can extend their neck a la Orochimaru. The yet-known figure is quick to bite Boruto on the neck, leaving the ninja confused and in pain.

While the bite doesn’t seem to give Boruto any sort of curse mark, fans think they there is a greater meaning behind the bite. The snake-like creature that bit the boy may not look familiar, but audiences are taking bets that it is the White Snake Sage in disguise. If that is the case, the bite given to Boruto could be a second test for the boy to pass. After all, the White Snake Sage must use its fangs to gift its Sage powers, and it does so my injecting potential contractees with natural energy. If the person lives through the senjutsu flux, they will be accepted by the White Snake Sage without any questions. If not, well — they get eaten alive.

If Boruto is going to surpass his father like Sasuke says, then it is only a matter of time before the boy dabbles with senjutsu. Mitsuki was born ready to use the White Snake Sage’s power, and he could help Boruto harness the power if he’s gifted senjutsu as well. Now, all Boruto has to do is survive the bite if the snake really did inject him with a dose of natural energy.

So, do you think Boruto is about to be added to the White Snake Sage's contract?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.