Naruto Theory Predicts a Timeskip Loophole for Boruto

Naruto is no stranger to the world of fan theories. Over the decades, Masashi Kishimoto's hit series has invited all kinds of speculation, and that ritual is still going on for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel has sparked tons of theories since its debut, and now a new one is out pitching a time skip loophole for Naruto's son.

Now, the whole thing goes back to the most recent chapter of Boruto if you are not caught up. It was there fans watched as the Hidden Leaf Village reacted to Naruto's disappearance. The Homage and his wife blipped out of the universe thanks to Kawaki as the boy sent them packing in order to kill Boruto. By the chapter's end, the manga turned everything on its head when Eida changed reality. She swapped the histories of Boruto and Kawaki which means the hero is now viewed as a villain by his people. But if this new theory pans out, Boruto will have Sasuke on his side.

And what is the theory? The suggestion goes back to Sasuke since it seems his daughter isn't as impacted by Eida's move as everyone else. This tracks given how Eida's charm did not work on Sarada, but right now, the manga has suggested Sasuke is deep in that trap. If Sarada cannot pull her dad out of his hypnosis and into the truth, Boruto's headband should do the trick.

After all, Boruto has a very special headband that Sasuke will recognize. The boy has been carrying Sasuke's ninja headband – the one he slashed through as a boy – for ages. The Uchiha lent Boruto the headband when Isshiki came to the Hidden Leaf to take Kawaki home. When Naruto stepped in, Boruto got ready to join the fight, and Sasuke lent his headband to his pupil as a sign of acknowledgment. It seems Boruto still has that headband, so he can offer the item as proof to Sasuke of their past. Even if the Uchiha's memories say one thing, Sasuke knows he would not gift a relic of his past to Boruto if they were not close.

Right now, fans are hopeful Sasuke and Boruto will find some way to level with one another when the manga returns this month. Boruto has the entire world against him, but he needs a lot more training to defeat Kawaki. We know a time skip is coming for Boruto thanks to the anime, and there has never been a better time than now to kickstart the move. So for now, we can only wait and see how the Boruto manga handles its hero's new life.

What do you think about this latest Naruto theory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.