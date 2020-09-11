This Naruto Art Gives Kakashi and Obito a Much Happier Future

✖

One of the most tragic relationships in the history of the anime franchise of Naruto might be thought of as that between the two siblings of Sasuke and Itachi, but the bond that was broken between Kakashi and Obito was definitely a tear jerker and one fan artist imagined what their relationship might have been had they both remained ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village. Obito of course was revealed to be one of the leaders of the Akatsuki, aiming to change the world to one where he was able to change events as he pleased, pitting him against his former friend Kakashi.

As fans of the Naruto series know, Kakashi had received the power of the Sharingan as Obito lay dying following a mission gone wrong. Obito did not die as many had believed however, being taken in by the creator of the Uchiha Clan in Madara, with the duo forming their own plan to form the Akatsuki and create a world where everyone could be controlled by their whims. Ultimately, Obito and Kakashi had a life or death hand to hand fight with one another, going down as one of the best battles of the series and eventually, the copy ninja's former friend was able to see the light but died in the process.

Reddit User MathiJ shared this impressive tag team of how things could have been should the relationship between Kakashi and Obito not been shattered, and the two were working side by side for a mission that would help in furthering the goals of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha:

Kakashi continues to be a part of the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, not participating in battles as much as he had in the past two seasons as he does not go on nearly as many ninja missions as he once did. Having been chosen as the sixth Hokage of Konoha, Kakashi has definitely left his mark and Obito, regardless of his past crimes, was welcomed back in the fight against Madara before his untimely death.

