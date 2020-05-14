Naruto Fans Honor Kakashi as the First Face Mask Hipster

Naruto fans were once vexed by Hataki Kakashi and his face, but that has all changed in light of the ongoing pandemic. These days, health organizations are asking for people to wear face masks in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but Kakashi has been doing that for decades now. And if you head over to social media, fans of the anime are reminding others to be like Kakashi and wear their own face masks.

You can find a slew of PSAs in the slides below, but that all come down to the same point. Fans want their followers to protect themselves and others with face masks like Kakashi did. Sure, the Naruto hero didn't wear his mask to ease a pandemic, but he could teach us all a thing or two in wearing them.

After all, Kakashi was notorious for wearing his face mask in the anime and never taking it off. In the history of the series, there have been a handful of times the ninja showed off his full face, but they came way later in the franchise. For years, fans were left to wonder what Kakashi was hiding underneath his face, and that is because he wore his properly; It went right under his chin and molded over his nose. That is the seal you need for an effective mask even if it isn't considered medical grade.

As for what Kakashi wore a mask, the theory goes that his clan wore such coverings often. Even as a boy, Kakashi was known to wear a mask, and the creator of Naruto added the design quirk to add mystery to the hero. In past interviews, Masashi Kishimoto has spoken about how Kakashi was inspired by his view of ninjas in media, and his face mask made it through ever design draft. And now more so than ever, fans are looking to Kakashi as a role model when it comes to donning face masks... even if they are trying to eat ramen. If the ninja could do it, then so can we. Maybe.

Are you following after Kakashi these days with your own masks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!