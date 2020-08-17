Epic Naruto Figure Comes to Life Thanks to Kakashi's Chidori

✖

Naruto has been around for decades, and the series has put out all sorts of high-end collectibles for fans. From action figures to busts and more, the Hidden Leaf keeps on giving. Of course, some fans take their collections to the next level, and that is what one person did on TikTok. After all, they combined one of their best Kakashi figures with some tech that turns the jounin into a bonafide terror.

The video comes from TikTok user jorgensenlilith. The fan decided to show off their figure of Karachi that shows the jounin mid-step with a Chidori in hand. With his headband pulled up, Kakashi has his Sharingan out to ensure his lightning move hits, but the jutsu is really brought to life by a certain piece of tech.

A holographic fan is placed behind Kakashi in this video, and the tech brings a slew of images to life behind the ninja. Not only does the LED fan make it seems as if Kakashi's attack is crackling with electricity, but it also showcases other Naruto iconography with the Sharingan, Kyuubi, and more.

Over on Reddit, fans were quick to sleuth behind the fan, and they discovered the tech comes from DSeeLabs. The brand makes custom programmed holo fans like the one in this video, and they can be pricey depending on what you want to be designed. There are cheaper options online if you look, but their quality varies greatly. Currently, these high-grade fans can cost upwards of $500 USD, so it is a definite investment, to say the least. But if it makes Kakashi happy, well - there are some Naruto collectors who'd be willing to bite the bullet for the ninja.

Would you be willing to get a holographic fan for your Naruto collection? Or does this set-up leave you underwhelmed? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.