Black Friday Hits Konoha With This Naruto Sale

With Black Friday being THE time to shop for the holidays, the world of anime is no stranger to opening up the purse strings and offering fans some exciting deals. The Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha seems to be no different this year, with Hot Topic offering a one day sale on numerous items of merchandise from the popular ninja anime franchise that consists of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! If you’re looking to ring in the holiday season with a ninja flair, this might be your best bet to save some money from your frog wallet!

Viz Media shared word of this big Hot Topic sale on their Official Twitter Account, sharing the fact that t-shirts from the popular anime are selling for around $12, along with other notable merchandise that is running a “Buy One, Get One For 50% Off” sale that can have you clad in Naruto merch:

Believe it! 🔥 $12 Naruto tees at @hottopic online now and Black Friday in stores! Shop Now: https://t.co/pdOFF8eZc6 pic.twitter.com/QEmJEPNVU3 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) November 28, 2019

Aside from simply shirts, you’ll find a treasure trove of other items from the Naruto franchise on sale from Hot Topic this Black Friday. With action figures, Nendoroids, hoodies, enamel pins, caps, and more available, surely there is something here to make you feel like a ninja of Konoha. We’re honestly pretty surprised that not only are there Naruto style socks, but oh so many to choose from!

Naruto has always been fairly decent with money in his franchise, with one of his mother’s final wishes to him to “be careful with money” and “stash away a percentage of his pay from missions” for a rainy day. What makes Naruto’s thoughtfulness with money all the more humorous is his adorable frog wallet that he lugs around, which has been made into merchandise itself that you can purchase.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

