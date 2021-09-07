Boruto, Digimon Adventure Star Returns to Work Following COVID-19 Recovery

✖

One Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Digimon Adventure star is now returning to work following their successful recovery from COVID-19! In the years since COVID-19 truly started to become an issue, the anime industry had seen a number of adjustments and production stalls due to the need to protect the health of those involved with each project (the Boruto anime was one such production impacted Spring). But as production schedules resume, there have been more instances of those involved with these productions unfortunately testing positive for COVID-19 like prominent voice actor Yuko Sanpei.

Sanpei's talent agency, Axl One, had announced that the actor had tested positive for COVID-19 back on August 18th after showing symptoms, and was undergoing the necessary medical treatment needed for a proper recovery. Thankfully, that recovery has been confirmed as Axl One has updated fans with the announcement that Yuko Sanpei has successfully recovered from her COVID-19 disease and is already returning to work.

Sanpei currently serves as the lead role in several prominent anime productions as she provides the voice for Boruto Uzumaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Taichi Yagami in the Digimon Adventure reboot series, and stars in a number of other projects such as Captain Tsubasa, Eureka Seven, The IDOLM@STER, and more. It was not revealed how her brief hiatus had impacted any of these ongoing anime projects, but fans will undoubtedly be glad to hear the actor has not only recovered well but recovered enough to already return to work.

As Japan continues to enact various state of emergency periods, and the ongoing coronavirus continues to pose new issues and challenges, these stories are unfortunately not going to slow down any time soon. But hopefully they also come with quick and speedy recoveries for those who might be unfortunately impacted by the novel disease and spread of the COVID-19 is as limited as possible.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Yuko Sanpei has successfully recovered from COVID-19 and already is returning to work? How do you like Sanpei's work in series like Boruto and Digimon Adventure? What are you hoping to see from the prominent star next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything else anime in the comments!