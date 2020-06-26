Boruto Confirms Return Date Following COVID-19 Delay

✖

A number of anime series have been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, aka COVID-19, but the television shows are beginning to return and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has announced the exact date that the series will once again air new episodes next month! With fans ecstatic at the prospect of the series more closely following the story of the manga, and introducing the villainous ninja collective known as the Kara Organization, it's no wonder that there has been a lot of hype to see the young ninja of Konoha make their big return!

When we last left Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the Mujina Bandits Arc had just wrapped, seeing both Boruto and Mitsuki going undercover within a ninja prison to learn more about the plans of a group of ninja attempting to pull off a big heist within the village of Konoha. With Team 7 managing to halt their plans, we were then taken through some brief, light hearted adventures through the Hidden Leaf Village, with the last aired episode following Boruto's sister Himawari as she went on a ninja mission of her own! The previous episode aired in April, so it's definitely been a while since we've last seen the village of Konoha, but with the upcoming introduction of Kara, the series will definitely be making up for its absence!

The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump spilled the beans that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would be released on July 5th, with the much anticipated introduction of Kara arriving later that month, ending the long hiatus for the series as a result of the coronavirus that has put a halt to so much entertainment around the globe.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

For those following the manga, you have a very good idea of just how dangerous Kara can be and how important the nefarious collective is when it comes to the future of Konoha. With members like Jigen, Delta, Amado, and Kashin Koji rounding out the band of rogue ninja, their goals may seem like a mystery to anime viewers, but manga readers definitely have a good familiarity with the antagonists that rival the previous Naruto villains in the Akatsuki!

