Naruto Releases Official Anime Designs for Eida, Daemon

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now working its way through the manga's material after fans have been waiting for over a year, and now the series is revealing a look at two of the major foes, Eida and Daemon's characters designs for the anime adaptation! The anime officially kicked off the Code Invasion arc with its latest episodes, and that means that the series has also returned to the immediate aftermath of the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. As it was revealed, Code was given a mission by the dying Otsutsuki to take his place and become a god just like them.

The first two episodes of this new arc not only revealed that the final member of Kara was capable of, but also revealed that there was a deadly android that was deemed to be too dangerous for even Isshiki to keep under control. This was explained to be Eida, and now that she has come to the anime, it's also time to introduce her younger brother Daemon (who also has a deadly ability of his own). To hype up Daemon's debut, the official website for the series revealed a close look at their designs in the anime:

Boruto Anime Official character designs for Eida and Daemon!



Via; https://t.co/rzLRcNUL5o pic.twitter.com/ur1ZdyFPM1 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 20, 2023

Who Are Eida and Daemon in Boruto?

The official website for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations teases that we'll see Daemon introduced to the anime with Episode 288, and thus is celebrating the Android's debut with a closer look at his and Eida's official anime designs. It was explained in the newest episode that Eida was deemed as dangerous as she is because her abilities make it near impossible for others to attack her. It's definitely a cheat like ability, but without giving too much away, Daemon has the same level of wild power.

Code is already dangerous in his own right thanks to his White Karma that gives him a huge boost, but now that he's recruited Eida (and will soon recruit Daemon) to his side, there's a lot of anticipation over what this trio can do against the Hidden Leaf Village. As the anime continues to quickly catch up to the events of the manga, it's only a matter of time before we see it all in action.

