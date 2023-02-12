Naruto Cliffhanger Introduces Eida to the Anime

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has officially returned to adapting the manga's material after a very long time, and the cliffhanger from the next episode of the series has introduced the fan favorite newbie, Eida, to the anime! The anime has spent the last year or so working its way through a string of original anime arcs following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, and fans of the manga have been waiting for the next proper phase in the story. Now the time has come as the anime has finally picked up with the Code Invasion arc for its next several episodes.

The Code Invasion arc not only sees the final remnant of Kara, Code, making his move on the Hidden Leaf Village following Isshiki's defeat, but also introduces some major new foes with some very dangerous powers. This is why fans have been excited for the manga's material to return to the anime, and we have gotten the first real example as to why with the final moments of the newest episode fully introducing fans to the Code Invasion arc's big addition, Eida. Check it out below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

EIDA’S INTRODUCTION SCENE! I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT SHE IS ACTUALLY HERE!! TOP TIER QUALITY. #boruto pic.twitter.com/fJ9azrFj9p — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 12, 2023

Who is Eida in Boruto's Code Arc?

Episode 287 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Code tasked with following Isshiki's final wish of becoming the new divine god of destruction that the Otstsuki was unable to be. This moves the Kara member into motion, but he needs to prepare for his eventual attack by utilizing some of the Androids created that were too strong for even Isshiki to keep an eye out for. This takes him to Boro's former temple, and it's here that fans are introduced to Eida in full.

The final moments of the episode see Code freeing Eida from a pod that she was being stored in, and it's immediately clear that she's going to be tough to deal with. Not only was Code warned that her abilities are strong, but there's a strange hesitation that comes over him when he's threatening her as the episode comes to an end. Now it's just a matter of seeing how much more Eida continues to shake up the anime.

How do you like Eida finally coming to Boruto's anime after all this time? Are you excited to see the anime adapting the manga's next major arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!