Naruto Cliffhanger Sets up Boruto's Time Skip in a Major Way

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been getting very intense over the last few chapters as Kawaki is now trying to wipe out Boruto completely, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series just set up the series' time skip in a major way with Boruto's critical injury! With the fallout from the Code Invasion arc beginning to settle as the Hidden Leaf Village goes through some more changes very quickly, Kawaki and Boruto are starting to get more desperate than ever before as Boruto is losing more of the control of his body from Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Karma.

The previous chapter of the series saw Kawaki making a crucial move helping to set up the terrible future that the series gave fans a look at when it first began, and the newest one takes a crucial step forward in filling in those blanks. With Naruto completely out of the picture, and Kawaki attacking Boruto with the intent to kill, as the fight came to an end Boruto took a massive slash to his eye that will leave the scar we see him with in the time skip.

(Photo: Viz Media)

How Does Boruto Set Up Its Timeskip in Chapter 78?

Chapter 78 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sees Kawaki escaping the Hidden Leaf Village with the hidden away Naruto and Hinata, and shortly after Boruto manages to catch up with him. The two begin a new fight where Kawaki is trying to fully kill Boruto due to the fact that he's losing control to Momoshiki and feels it's the only way to save the Hokage. It's not long before the rest of Team 7 arrives with Shikamaru and Sasuke, but Kawaki tries to stop Sarada from interfering.

When Kawaki tries to slice Sarada with his claw, Boruto jumps in front of her and takes the attack straight to his eye. It thus not only leaves the scar we see him with in the flash forward at the beginning of the series, but also forms the cross like cut across his shinobi headband. It's yet to be revealed what the extent of this injury will be moving forward, but it also gives Momoshiki the opportunity to take over Boruto's weakened body for a short time and help Kawaki escape.

As the chapter comes to a close, Momoshiki teases that the end has finally begun and now we're one step closer to the disastrous future we were teased with all those years ago. Are you excited to finally see the timeskip soon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!