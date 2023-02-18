Naruto Reveals Code's Dangerous New Mission

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has returned to the canonical events from the manga for the anime's latest episodes, and the series is getting ready for Code's big takeover by revealing the dangerous new mission he had been assigned to! Although the last year or so of the anime has been working its way through original content for the adaptation, the series has finally picked back up from the story following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki. This means that the lurking final member of Kara, Code, will be making his move on the weakened Hidden Leaf Village now that Isshiki is out of the picture.

The Code Invasion arc from the manga kicked off with the newest episode of the anime, and it began by revisiting Code following Isshiki's defeat by Naruto Uzumaki and the others. It's here that Code is assigned with his last task as a member of Kara. He's going to take up the Otsutsuki's grand mission and summon the Divine Tree in order to eat its fruit, evolve, and become the new godly being spreading the Otsutsuki's influence across the universe.

“Keep evolving until you become a peerless unique existence. A god.” #boruto pic.twitter.com/w7UWjGhEiX — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 12, 2023

What is Code's Grand New Mission?

Episode 287 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw the ghost of Isshiki visiting Code following his defeat, and passing on a final message. Although he was defeated, and Code was previously considered a failure as a vessel, Code is the only option left for the Otsutsuki. Isshiki explains that although his soul will be destroyed, the Otsutsuki's ultimate mission won't be stopped so easily. Even if Code's White Karma can't take on Isshiki's soul, it has passed on his power.

With the power of Karma, Isshiki then tasks Code with summoning a Divine Tree, eating its fruit, and becoming a god that spreads throughout the other planets much like the Otsutsuki. So Code is now bearing all of this on his own, instead of having his body taken over, he'll be becoming a new Otsutsuki instead. But how do you feel about Code's grand new mission in the series?

Curious to see what kind of villain Code will be for the Hidden Leaf Village now? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!