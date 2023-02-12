Marvel Drops Naruto Cameo in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Premiere

There are few things in life as a good easter egg, and at this point, few franchises do them better than the MCU. Marvel Studios has perfected the art of quiet references since Iron Man dropped in 2008, and fans are always down to comb through new projects for little cameos. And now, it seems Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur just kicked off a new easter egg hunt with Naruto.

Yes, that is right. The animated series has gone live, and its two-part premiere earned rave reviews from fans. And if you were watching the debut, you might have noticed Naruto's Team 7 in one shot.

Naruto on Marvel!!!



As you can see above, a scene in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur brings Team 7 front and center in the classroom. While Lunella does her own thing during the day, we're shown a shot of a classroom packed with students. In the front row, three familiar faces are shown, and they align with Team 7 as we met them years ago.

Sakura Haruno is easy to spot with her pink hair that is held up by a bandana, and her red-white top has been turned into a hoodie. As for Naruto, the blonde kid is seen wearing a bandaid where his whisker marks should be, and he's rocking a blue-and-orange tracksuit. Finally, Sasuke brings up the trio with spiky black hair, and he's shown in all-black clothes.

Obviously, this little Naruto nod is perfect, and it harkens back to Team 7 at its start. When Naruto and his teammates met, they were little more than genins, but they have gone on to become the strongest shinobi in the realm. Now, it looks like Team 7 is ready to take on the Marvel Universe, and we can only hope Mono Girl will confirm our suspicions that Kakashi teaches at Lunella's school ASAP.

