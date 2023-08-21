Naruto Reveals the Hidden Leaf's Eighth Hokage

A new era has come for Naruto. After a long wait, the series made a comeback with its new installment, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex brought the action. Its debut chapter begins with a look at the Hidden Leaf Village three years after the end of Boruto part one. And to kick things off, Sarada picks a battle with the Eighth Hokage.

And who might have taken over the roll? You can probably guess. With Sasuke out of the village with Boruto, the Hokage chair was open, and Shikamaru Nara was put in place to lead.

Yes, that is right. Naruto did what many fans petitioned for years to see. With Naruto presumed dead, Shikamaru was asked to lead the village as the Eighth Hokage. He was advisor to Naruto while the blonde was in power, so it makes sense to see Shikamaru in charge now. He even has his own advisor now, and it is none other than Konohamaru.

Of course, the Eighth Hokage has it out for Boruto given Eida's reality altering power. At the end of Boruto part one, she used her Omnipotence to change the world's memory, and it swapped Boruto's life with Kawaki. The latter is now viewed as Naruto's son while Boruto is thought to be the one who allegedly killed Naruto. Of course, we know this is a lie as Kawaki trapped Naruto and Hinata in an alternate universe. And while most are under Eida's control, Sarada and Sumire escaped such a fate.

With their memory intact, Sarada has major beef with Shikamaru for his actions, and she makes it clear Naruto is her role model rather than him. Now that this new era of Naruto is here, all eyes are on the future. Code has it out for the Hidden Leaf, and we cannot be far off from Kawaki's showdown with Boruto. The only question remaining is whether the world's memory can be set straight. After all, Kawaki doesn't deserve the life he stole, and Boruto will do whatever it takes to ensure his loved ones are protected from his rogue brother.

If you want to keep up with Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the new manga just launched. Its first chapter can be read now on the Shonen Jump app. And as for Boruto as a whole, the original series can be read just the same.

What do you think about this latest Naruto update? Did you expect this Hokage addition?