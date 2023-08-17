Boruto: What We Want In Two Blue Vortex

Anime fans are only a few days from reading the first manga chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Effectively taking the role of "Boruto: Shippuden", this new arc will take place four years in the future from where the previous installment left Boruto Uzumaki. Thanks to Eida's wild powers, the ninja world is a very different place, seeing Boruto on the run and the denizens of the Hidden Leaf Village believing that Kawaki is Naruto's biological son. For the next storyline in Konoha's history on the way, here are some story elements Two Blue Vortex would benefit from.

Unpredictability

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is able to be its own beast, it can truly excel. The sequel series is always going to be compared to its predecessors in Naruto and Naruto: Shippudenrespectively, and attempting to live in their shadow won't do it any favors. When the Kara Organization first appeared as the new big bad in the ninja world, they almost seemed like a carbon copy of the Akatsuki in many respects. Following the arrival of creator Masashi Kishimoto in the sequel series as writer, the mangaka took the opportunity to clean the villains' landscape by putting Code in charge of Kara. On top of this, characters who were introduced as villains such as Eida and Daemon flipped and became shaky allies with Konoha, which many didn't see coming.

More Deaths

Listen, there were already more than a few characters in the original Naruto series, but then those characters had children of their own and the population of the ninja world exploded as a result. The deaths of the Nine-Tailed Fox and Jigen were major moments in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and changed the game forever when it came to Konoha's future. It's time to start cutting down on the general ninja population and by doing so, showing that the sequel series can perhaps be a bit more cutthroat than what came before.

Let The Next Generation Stand On Its Own

To be fair, Kishimoto has created a premise wherein Boruto is on his own, especially with Naruto now trapped in limbo thanks to Kawaki's abilities. Throughout Boruto's first storylines, the likes of Sasuke, Naruto, Sakura, and countless other ninjas that kicked off the initial series remained to give the next generation a helping hand. While Sasuke was shown to get Boruto's back despite Eida's shenanigans, it's time for the son of the Seventh and his comrades to be given a challenge that only they can solve. Again, it seems that this is where Two Blue Vortex is headed, but it remains the right decision.

Aim For An Ending

The Naruto series has been telling the tale of Konoha for decades now, and maybe it's time to wrap the ninja world with a grand finale worthy of the Hidden Leaf Village. At times, many shonen fans have felt that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been spinning its wheels, but having an ending on the horizon might help to focus the story and its goals. Eiichiro Oda has learned such a lesson when it comes to One Piece, setting all the players in place for the final saga, and Masashi Kishimoto might benefit from doing the same here.