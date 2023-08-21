Naruto: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Reveals Sarada's Timeskip Design

Naruto has officially brought back its Boruto: Naruto Next Generations for a full sequel of its own following a massive timeskip for all of the characters, and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has revealed how Sarada Uchiha's design has changed with the first chapter of the new sequel series! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now the official name of Boruto's second series following the end of the previous chapter that saw Boruto Uzumaki declare that he would leave the Hidden Leaf Village in order to train to be strong enough to put an end to the fight against Kawaki and Code.

Boruto has officially debuted the first chapter for its Two Blue Vortex sequel series with the newest issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine in Japan, and it's revealed how the Hidden Leaf Village has changed since the end of the first part. It's been some time since everything went down and Boruto was accused of killing Naruto (who was now believed to be Kawaki's father), and each of the characters has grown since through the time since we've seen them last. That's especially true for how the new series starts, with a full look at Sarada's updated design for the timeskip.

SARADA UCHIHA STOLE THE SHOW! UNBELIEVABLE CHARACTER DESIGN! pic.twitter.com/HtzhZColk8 — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) August 20, 2023

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's Timeskip Explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 1 picks up three years after the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 80. The update reveals that Sarada Uchiha is still one of the few people who remembers the past before Eida had changed things with her Omnipotence powers, and the rest of Konoha is still on the hunt for both Boruto and Code. Kawaki is being treated like a major member of the village (as he's still considered Naruto's rightful son), and Shikamaru has since become the Eighth Hokage since Naruto is presumed dead.

But as the manga continues with its new sequel series, it's going to be a much more intense Boruto than ever before. Code and Boruto have returned to the village after three years being away, and now Sarada, Mitsuki and everyone else will be making their way through this new version of the Hidden Leaf Village following this highly anticipated timeskip.

