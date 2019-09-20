Naruto Fans Are Storming Area 51

The day has arrived and fans of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha are putting their ninjutsu skills to the test by attempting to discover if there are indeed aliens behind the fences of the government installation, Area 51. In an attempt to “dodge bullets”, many fans of Naruto have arrived at the mysterious base and are employing the classic and hilarious run of the ninjas of the franchise. By running with their arms behind their backs. fans hope to be able to access the speed of the ninja and put a pin on on the question of whether or not we are alone in the universe. Will aliens be discovered thanks to the stylings of the Jinchuriki and his friends?

Twitter User Jheonie shared a news report that was interrupted by one of the participants in today’s event, blasting past the shot employing the classic anime running method in an attempt to dodge past guards and discover extraterrestrial life once and for all:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ironically enough, Naruto and his son Boruto are facing off against an extraterrestrial threat in the anime presently with the chakra stealing villain of Urashiki and his nefarious Otsutsuki clan. The clan, which travels to different alternate realities in order to replenish their stock of chakra, has set their sights on the village of Konoha and the ninja, and beasts, that are “ripe for the taking”.

The Naruto run itself has never truly been explained, as this unique style is simply the way that the ninja of the wildly popular franchise decide to sprint from locale to locale. It’s clear that participants in the Area 51 event are having some fun in terms of showing off the “run” around the army base installation. We doubt that there will be any aliens making their presence known as a result of the event today but it certainly makes for a hilarious event when all is said and done. With so much attention from both news outlets, celebrities, and even from the US Government itself, this is certainly an event to remember.

Do you think aliens will be revealed as a result of today’s events? Will Naruto’s run play an essential role in potential discoveries? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Konoha, and Area 51!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.