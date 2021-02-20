Naruto Fans Are Terrified That Characters Might Die
Naruto fans have been in mourning since the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga killed one of the biggest characters of Masashi Kishimoto's long-running Shonen series, and many are now terrified that the creator of Konoha might have more casualties in mind for the future of the Hidden Leaf Village. With the big passing in chapter 55 of the manga, the future of Boruto is entirely up in the air and it seems as if the Hidden Leaf Village will never be the same as the Kara Organization rallies following the loss of their leader Jigen.
Warning. These reactions will spoil the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, so be forewarned if you don't want one of the biggest deaths of the Hidden Leaf Village to be revealed to you.
Which character do you think Masashi Kishimoto will kill next now that he is back in the saddle as the manga's writer? Were you hit hard by the recent loss of the Hidden Leaf Village? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konoha.
Will The Bodies Hit The Floor?
Now that Kishimoto is back, I just want to remind everyone that no character is safe. We not gonna forget the killing spree Kishimoto went on in Shippuden. Bodies were being dropped left, right, and center. Expect the same thing to happen in Boruto now pic.twitter.com/yARpjFJG9a— Meek ⚡️ CODE SZN (@ItsMeekYT) February 20, 2021
Get 'Em Ready
Prepare the tissue boxes you guys pic.twitter.com/lwAd8M8beJ— Thx America. I mean it 🤢 Fck Patna 😊💜 (@SmeraldoKiKalee) February 20, 2021
Oh No
Oh damn kishi pic.twitter.com/bTXQAHsdCB— Akatsuki-sama (@akatsuki_sama1) February 20, 2021
Should Konohamaru Fans Be Worried?
I miss itachi man but yeah hopefully he dont be wildin on the og cast. Except konohamaru he needs to be done with for borutos development— Mike Uchiha (@MikeyBrobtw) February 20, 2021
RIP Jiraiya and Neji
He killed JIRAIYA and NEJI in Shippuden that alone should tell u no ones safe in boruto could be even worse this time 😭😭— Yuushi (@yuushizotti) February 20, 2021
As Brutal As Attack On Titan
That man is just as brutal as Isayama when it comes to killing characters fr. No one is safe indeed ☠️— Arya (@GoldenFlash_) February 20, 2021
Are The OGs in Danger?
For all we know even Naruto and Sasuke are not safe, those mfs are definitely dying.— ⨂ I don’t know still but i’m Professor X⨂ (@FabioJ39) February 20, 2021
How The Tables Have Turned
Remember when everyone thought he was coming back to save lives😂— 💮ItsKhealsYT💮 (@Kheal_Smoove) February 20, 2021
There Will Be Blood
Kishimoto isn't taking prisoners. There will be blood.— Brian M Love (@BrianMLove3) February 20, 2021