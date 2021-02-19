Naruto Fans Are Heartbroken Over The Big Death In Boruto
Naruto fans are shocked and heart-broken when the latest installment of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations dropped earlier today, as Konoha has lost one of its biggest characters following the insane battle against the head of the Kara Organization, Jigen. Though this death wasn't exactly what many fans were predicting, it's clear that said passing will have giant ramifications on the ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Uzumaki family moving forward in the Shonen franchise that was created by Masashi Kishimoto.
Warning. These reactions will obviously have huge spoilers for the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 55, so if you don't want this spoiled, steer clear.
The Saddest Death So Far
Kurama got the saddest death throughout the Naruto series by far😭 This scene in the anime gonna hit different😣 pic.twitter.com/rbxtGYSU0F— Psychedd🗡 (@ItsPsychedd) February 19, 2021
Foreshadowing
check out Boruto chapter 07, they already foreshadowed Kurama's death #Naruto#Boruto pic.twitter.com/jwR2qdejqv— 𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙩 𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙝𝙖 (@_rinnegone) February 19, 2021
Our Mighty Hearts Are Breaking
Kurama, thank you for raising naruto. 1999-2021 #Kurama 💔 #Naruto pic.twitter.com/mFQTqyk6ls— 🕊 (@tinylittlejames) February 19, 2021
He Will Be Missed
Naruto's greatest ally and a true hero. You will be missed Kurama! pic.twitter.com/rcXzetT8Sw— 𝙔𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙀𝙍 (@konohaclover) February 19, 2021
Expect The Unexpected
I don't expect this! Last conversation what! Kurama died! He's naruto's friend, parent. Now Kurama is gone 😭😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/3TMSRL4l8p— ✨ Ilovenaruto 🧡 (@__pink_boru_) February 19, 2021
Heartwarming
Amazing chapter! Naruto and kurama’s bond was the strongest amongst all the other jinchuriki’s, so seeing kurama depart was emotional. Their conversation was heartwarming!🥺🦊#naruto #boruto pic.twitter.com/FCgiaRy9zu— Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) February 19, 2021
Pain
Me after i heard the news about Naruto and Kurama
This world shall know pain. pic.twitter.com/u8sBrHVXFR— rose🌹sasha's potato:👁️👅👁️ (@simpfor_Sasha) February 19, 2021
True Pain
When you realize why #Kurama, #Naruto, and #Sasuke are trending pic.twitter.com/mw165JxKft— Aste! (@Asterra_V) February 19, 2021
Who Is Cutting The Onion
Masashi Kishimoto tricked us,it's not Naruto who's gonna die in Boruto but it's Kurama...Who's cutting the onion pic.twitter.com/Xq9WNuXYvL— Zayn (@Zayn434) February 19, 2021
Hail To The Chief
Your never will be forgotten. Kurama— Minato (@Howling13888766) February 19, 2021
Thank you for raising naruto😔😣 pic.twitter.com/TMUQVyvaah