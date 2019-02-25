Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Reveals Kakashi’s Worst Advice Yet

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode brought an end to its short lived Naruto Shinden arc, and it brought its end in quite the sweet way as Sasuke tried his best to get closer with his daughter Sarada.

But with Sasuke being as stoic and stiff of a father as he is, he ends up seeking advice from Kakashi, who provides some of his most awkward advice yet as he tries to adapt his Make-Out Tactics book to Sasuke and Sarada’s father-daughter relationship.

After seeing Sarada rebuff Sasuke’s efforts to have her climb on his back, Kakashi suggests some advice. He thinks Sasuke’s social skills need some polishing due to all his time away, and that he’s unable to read visual cues of his daughter. To help him, Kakashi suggests Sasuke take a cue from his favorite book, Make-Out Tactics.

Forcing these “tactics” on Sasuke, Kakashi then suggests Sasuke address Sarada with a soft and loving tone. He uses Sasuke’s attitude toward Naruto as an example (and even dons a brief Sasuke disguise) and says that Sasuke calling Naruto a “loser” has a loving tone. Sasuke tries out this advice and calls Sarada his “peanut” and it fails pretty badly.

Kakashi then explains another tactic that he says makes girls swoon. Saying, “No matter how moody the girl, it’ll melt her like butter, and turn her into a kitten.” Turns out he means putting a coat over her, and Sasuke is once again rebuffed by Sarada when he tries this.

Kakashi’s advice fails at both attempts, and later Kakashi finally provides a good piece of advice. When Sasuke threatens to throw him and the Make-Out Tactics book into the river due to the bad advice, Kakashi says that an uncle couldn’t possibly understand Sarada’s feelings and that he should consult someone who understands her better, her mother Sakura. Eventually, Sasuke does connect with Sarada but he jumped through some hilarious hoops to get there.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

