Naruto Hypes Boruto's Next Arc With New Poster

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for the anime's next major arc, and is hyping what is coming to the anime next with a new poster! Ever since the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki came to an end last year, the anime has been working through a series of original stories and arcs. This allows for the manga to properly flesh out the events after the fight with Isshiki, but it seems like it's going to take a while longer. At the same time, the team behind the anime is getting ready for some new experiments with the series of their own.

Although the anime has been airing singular stories for the last few weeks in the time since the end of the last major original anime arc, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready for its next arc. This new arc will be focusing primarily on the connection between Kawaki and Himawari as she enrolls in the Ninja Academy and trains to become a shinobi in her own right. You can check out the newest poster for the anime below as revealed by the official Twitter account as they celebrate Pierrot's booth for the series at Japan Expo this Summer:

According to the official announcement, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' next major arc is titled "Kawaki: Himawari Ninja Academy" and is scheduled to begin with the August 7th airing of the series. The new poster for the arc is illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto, the artist behind the manga release of the series, and features a brand new look for Himawari as she enrolls in the school to see what's next. With Kawaki also learning to become a shinobi as well, it's no surprise that there won't be much distance between the two for whatever is coming next.

It has yet to be revealed just how long this new arc will be lasting going forward, but if fans were looking for a time to tune into the series this is probably the time to jump back into the deep end. It's going to be a while before the manga completes its current Code focused arc, and likely even longer before the anime has a proper road map for the story. So might as well just jump in and enjoy the ride. But what do you think of Boruto's next arc so far? What are you hoping to see from Kawaki and Himawari? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!