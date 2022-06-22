Boruto Reveals Full Color Look at Code's New Karma Form

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is getting ready to go on a short hiatus when it comes to the next chapter of its manga series, with Chapter 72 aiming to arrive this August instead of July, but the latest installment certainly gave fans of the Shonen franchise plenty to mull over this summer. With Code achieving a power that might make him stronger than even Jigen, the former head of the Kara Organization, Shonen Jump has given us our first look at the young villain's new transformation that makes him the biggest threat to the ninja world today.

In the latest chapter, Code might have managed to receive his new transformation thanks to Amado granting him full access to his power, but he is seemingly unable to hold together his new version of the Kara Organization, as Eida is simply focused on gaining the affection of Kawaki. In previous battles, Code proved himself to be a powerhouse even without this new power-up, holding his own against the likes of Boruto, Kawaki, and Naruto to name a few. Gaining white hair along with his upgrade, Code is set to be a serious villain in the future of the Shonen franchise.

The Official Twitter Account for Shonen Jump shared the new cover for the 71st chapter of the manga series, featuring Code's newest transformation that not only makes the antagonist feel like he "can defeat any opponent" but also changes his hair color in the style of the Dragon Ball series:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 71: With Code at his throat, the scheming Amado tries to spin the situation to his advantage! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/EvWB09ZeCg pic.twitter.com/T5xJubmKkt — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 20, 2022

In the anime adaptation, the series is taking a break from the events of the manga, instead, focusing on Team 7 journeying to the Land of Water, with Boruto and his friends recently having to deal with some major casualties of characters that never had the opportunity to appear in the pages of the printed story. With creator Masashi Kishimoto returning as the writer of the series, it's clear that the mangaka isn't afraid to take the story into some unexpected territory, with the series already seeing the likes of Jigen and the Nine-Tailed Fox kicking the bucket.

