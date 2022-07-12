Naruto Shares Look at Hokage Konohamaru in New Episode

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently using its anime adaptation to tell original stories that vary from deadly serious to uproariously hilarious, with the latest installment being one of the latter. While Konohamaru might have been more of a side character in both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the latest series has placed him front and center as a mentor to Team 7, with the new episode presenting a fictional world in which the grandson of the Third Hokage takes the reins of Hokage from the Seventh, aka Naruto himself.

Konohamaru was only a toddler when his grandfather died, fighting against Orochimaru earlier in the series, and while he was improving over the course of Shippuden, Boruto has truly given him the opportunity to shine by leading the likes of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki. In the pages of the manga, Konohamaru has been lending a major hand in fighting against the Kara Organization. Though the grandson of the Third does have the ability to fire off a Rasengan, he's going to need a serious upgrade if he is hoping to fight on the same level as the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the amazing new clip in which Konohamaru is able to follow in the footsteps of both his grandfather and Naruto himself as the cameras rolled for a popular television series that is currently airing in the ninja world outside of the wild adventures of Konoha's ninjas:

The official description for this new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Episode 257, reads as such:

"Naruto has been asked to play himself in the popular Evil Jammer Kagemasa shinobi movie series. Konohamaru ends up playing the role in his place. Since this is his first movie appearance and the fact that he will be playing the Seventh Hokage, someone he looks up to, Konohamaru goes all out. However, he's troubled when production doesn't quite go as he expected. Upon hearing something from the assistant director, he proposes something to make the movie more enjoyable."

