New Naruto Titles Teases an Uzumaki Family Comeback

It has been a hot minute since Naruto Uzumaki stepped out with any new episodes, but the anime will change that soon. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations just wrapped its latest arc, and Team 7 is back in the Hidden Leaf at last. And thanks to some new episode titles, fans expect the Uzumaki clan to step out in a few upcoming episodes.

The update comes from Shonen Jump as the magazine just released its latest issue. It was there fans were given episode titles through the end of July, so you can read up on the Boruto update below (via Abdul_S17):

Episode 257: Konohamaru Who Became Hokage!? (火影になった木ノ葉丸!?) [7/10]



Episode 258: Uzumaki Family Hot Spring Trip (うずまき家の温泉旅行) [7/17]



Episode 259: Unhealing Wounds (癒えない傷) [7/24]



Episode 260: Fireworks of Love (恋の打ち上げ花火) [7/31]



As you can see above, the Boruto episode titles listed do not go with a single arc and seem to make up a mix-matched run. After all, one episode will focus on Konohamaru as the ninja is cast in a movie to play the Seventh Hokage. Another will focus on the Uzumaki family as they take a vacation. It seems July will give fans a break from any structured arcs as audiences gear up for the show's next big saga. So if you have wanted some lighthearted family shenanigans, your time is coming!

What do you think of these new episode titles? Are you excited for Boruto to tackle a new arc...?