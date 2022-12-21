Naruto Cliffhanger Sets Up an Otsutsuki Revival

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced an interesting foil to the Hidden Leaf Village, welcoming the former Kara members, Eida and Daemon, to the fold while keeping a close eye on them at the same time. With Eida trying to form a relationship with Kawaki, thanks in part to her affection powers not working on the failed Vessel, the powder keg might not be the biggest threat to Konoha. With the Otsutsuki continuing to work thanks to the Kara Organization, a major villain is aiming to make a fearsome comeback.

To save Boruto's life in his fight against Code, Momoshiki had seemingly halted his ability to overtake his vessel's body, though it seems that the Otsutsuki might be crawling his way back into the driver's seat. With Boruto having a flash of events that are set to take place in the future, the son of Naruto is dealing with some troubling revelations. With Momoshiki popping back into Boruto's head at the tail end of this latest manga chapter, the Otsutsuki might have figured out the secret to Eida's alluring power:

"Ah, I have it now. The identity of her charm's power... Do not concern yourself. Our thoughts merely crossover over again. Think of it like I was just talking myself."

Before Momoshiki can spill the beans on what the secret is, Kawaki confronts Boruto, believing that Momoshiki might have taken over the son of the Seventh Hokage's body once again.

Boruto: Momoshiki Next Generations

Twitter User Bolt_Otsutsuki captured the moment that saw Kawaki stepping to Boruto that brought the chapter to a close, and while Momoshiki might not be taking over his host's body at this moment, it would seem that the villain's return is all but inevitable at this point:

Boruto's relationship with Momoshiki acts as a parallel to his father's struggle with the Nine-Tailed Fox, though it seems much less likely that the Otsutsuki will switch sides considering his ultimate goal of swallowing the planet's energy to ensure he remains immortal.

