Boruto Anime Announces "Code Arc" Release Window

Since the fight against Jigen came to an end in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation, the television series has been exploring original stories that hadn't found their way to the manga proper. With this year's Jump Festa announcing that Sasuke Retsuden, the spin-off series focused on Sasuke and Sakura following Naruto: Shippuden, was coming to the anime and a new worldwide popularity poll was arriving online, the television series is looking to once again return to its source material and translate the "Code Arc" next year.

Following Jigen's death along with the loss of the Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke's use of the Rinnegan, Konoha is licking its wounds as the right-hand man to the deceased Kara Organization leader is plotting his revenge. Code is a character that is quite like Kawaki, being used by Kara as a vessel for the Otsutsuki, though the former is considered to be more of a "failed experiment" than the newest member of the Hidden Leaf Village. The upcoming storyline won't just see Code putting together an army to replace the losses that Kara has suffered, but will also introduce two new villains in Eida and Daemon, who are sure to cause some serious disarray in the Ninja World.

Boruto Vs. Code

New Artwork was released for the Shonen franchise's anime adaptation, with the storyline set hit the small screen in February of next year to bring viewers back to stories that first got their start in Weekly Shonen Jump:

In the manga currently, Konoha is having to make some extreme decisions when it comes to adding additional ninjas to their ranks, as the threat from Code continues to grow to a level where it might just surpass Jigen's. With the Kyuubi gone and Sasuke losing a massive power, more of the responsibility to protect the ninja world will now rest on the shoulders of the next generation of ninjas. Unfortunately for Konoha, Boruto continues to struggle with the Otsutsuki that is residing inside of his own body, Momoshiki.

